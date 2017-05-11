Nebraska Weed Charges User Amount Explained | 402-807-2900

Nebraska drug criminal offenses involve a specific set of offenses associated with illegal drugs including illegal street drugs (heroin, drug, euphoria, etc.) in addition to prescription drugs (Xanax, Vicodin, Oxycontin, and so on), both which are managed by the government. Depending on the type of drug and the nature of the offense, a person might face a range of severe charges, such as possession versus trafficking. Charges will range broadly also, depending upon the offense itself in addition to the jurisdiction and the offender's criminal record, if any.