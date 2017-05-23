Omaha Drug Charges Lawyer Talks About User Amount | 402-807-2900

Nebraska drug criminal offenses include a particular set of offenses related to controlled substances including unlawful street drugs (heroin, drug, euphoria, and so on) as well as prescription drugs (Xanax, Vicodin, Oxycontin, and so on), both which are controlled by the government. Depending on the kind of drug and the nature of the offense, an individual may face a variety of extreme charges, such as ownership versus trafficking. Penalties will range broadly as well, depending upon the offense itself along with the jurisdiction and the defendant's criminal record, if any.