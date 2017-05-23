Omaha Drug Charges - Current Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Cocaine

Cocaine refers to the powder or crystal type of the crystalline tropane alkaloid obtained from the cocoa plant. If you are in possession of even simply a trace amount of drug, it could lead to $10,000 in fines and as much as 5 years in prison.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Crystal Meth

Methamphetamine is a neurotoxin and powerful psychostimulant of the amphetamine class, classified by the U.S. federal government as a dangerous Schedule II drug. Charges associated with crystal meth ownership can result in approximately $10,000 in fines and as much as 5 years in a state jail.