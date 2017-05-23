Newsvine

lauranewtonx583

lauranewtonx583 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Amateur twitter practitioner. Music scholar. Pop culture advocate. Coffee buff. Zombie expert. Articles: 0 Seeds: 124 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2016

Omaha Drug Charges - Current Case Law? | 402-807-2900

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by lauranewtonx583 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONyoutu.be
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 4:00 PM
    Discuss:

    Nebraska Drug Crimes: Cocaine
    Cocaine refers to the powder or crystal type of the crystalline tropane alkaloid obtained from the cocoa plant. If you are in possession of even simply a trace amount of drug, it could lead to $10,000 in fines and as much as 5 years in prison.
    Nebraska Drug Crimes: Crystal Meth
    Methamphetamine is a neurotoxin and powerful psychostimulant of the amphetamine class, classified by the U.S. federal government as a dangerous Schedule II drug. Charges associated with crystal meth ownership can result in approximately $10,000 in fines and as much as 5 years in a state jail.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor