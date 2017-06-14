Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be charged with delivery of an illegal drug not just for the real transfer from a single person to the other, however also for the effort to do so. If the had amount of a controlled substance is found to be higher than what would normally be considered by the state as personal usage, then the charge increases to an effort to transfer and is punishable as a real, completed shipment (" constructed delivery") with much harsher sentencing.



Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

An individual dedicates the criminal offense of illegal circulation of an illegal drug if an individual provides, gives away, or provides a controlled substance. Circulation can be a Class III or Class II felony depending upon the type of substance included and does carry the capacity for a prolonged prison sentence.

