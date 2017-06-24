Marijuana Possession Omaha | User Amount? | 402-807-2900

An interstate drug stop can result in an arrest and at times a violation of the Constitutional rights of drivers. If you have been pulled over as a drug suspect, you may need the reliable defensive act only Stockmann Law can provide to secure your rights. Dan Stockmann was documented as a top 40 trial lawyer in 2013, is a member of Nebraska Bar Association, and has 15 years of practical experience in criminal defense. Go with Stockmann Law to successfully claim your rights and deter you from serving a lengthy jail sentence.

If you or a person you know needs a criminal defense attorney, you can trust the team at Stockmann Law to help. For a cost-free case evaluation, call Stockmann Law immediately at:402-807-2900