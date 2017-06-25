Lawyer for drug charges in Omaha - Case Law? | 402-807-2900

For anyone associated with an interstate drug stop, the legislation can be confusing and one might have inquiries regarding whether the arresting officer took action legally or disregarded your legal rights. The prime proof for the prosecutor is usually the seized drug itself. A skilled defense lawyer can declare motions to suppress the evidence for any mistake that the authorities made in the operation while carrying out a search to find the evidence. Without the significant evidence, the prosecution's case may not have enough proof and the case could be lowered or dismissed.

A skilled Omaha drug trafficking lawyer will investigate all the conditions encompassing your case, taking into account whether you first gave the police justifiable suspicion of criminal activity. Once it has been established that the officer had probable cause, did you, in truth, give the necessary consent to be searched or did law enforcement need to issue a warrant? These concerns should be explored and resolved before they have a case against you.