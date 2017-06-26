Marijuana Possession NE? | 402-807-2900 | Jail Time Amount?

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be accuseded of delivery of a controlled substance not only for the actual transfer from a single person to the other, but likewise for the attempt to do so. If the possessed quantity of a controlled substance is discovered to be greater than what would usually be thought about by the state as individual use, then the charge increases to an attempt to move and is punishable as a real, finished delivery (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

An individual dedicates the criminal offense of unlawful circulation of a controlled substance if a person furnishes, distributes, or provides an illegal drug. Distribution can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the kind of compound involved and does bring the potential for a lengthy prison sentence.