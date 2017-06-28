Nebraska Marijuana Crime - Probable Cause? | 402-807-2900

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Delivery of a Controlled Substance

You can be accuseded of shipment of an illegal drug not only for the real transfer from someone to the other, however also for the effort to do so. If the possessed amount of a controlled substance is discovered to be higher than what would normally be considered by the state as individual use, then the charge increases to an attempt to move and is punishable as an actual, completed shipment (" constructed shipment") with much harsher sentencing.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Distribution

An individual dedicates the criminal offense of illegal circulation of a controlled substance if a person provides, distributes, or provides an illegal drug. Circulation can be a Class III or Class II felony depending on the type of compound involved and does carry the capacity for a prolonged jail sentence.