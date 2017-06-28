Prescription Fraud Lawyer in Nebraska | 402-807-2900

Prescription Fraud Lawyer in Nebraska

Needless to say, prescription scams charges are a very serious matter. With prescription scams crime rates increasing, many states have actually enacted stringent laws regarding their possession and circulation. Prescription drug charges are an extremely severe matter that need an educated, knowledgeable prescription drug attorney. Attorney Dan Stockmann will diligently battle to obtain your charges minimized or dismissed, and show the holes in the prosecution's case to the jury. Stockmann Law's criminal defense attorneys withstand prosecutors on prescription drug charges, including accusations of illegal possession, prescription forgery, or other criminal matter. A strong defense can make a big difference in whether you effectively protect yourself from criminal charges. Call Stackmann Law at 402-807-2900 or vist http://www.nebraskainterstatedrugdefense.com/ for FREE consultation.