Traffic Stops Defense in Nebraka l 402-807-2900

Traffic Stops in Nebraka Traffic stops in Nebraska are ending up being more regular recently. The Stockmann Law team works on challenging numerous traffic stop cases, particularly due to the fact that of recent drug busts related occurrences on I-80. It is well developed that Nebraska police has been extending the scope of traffic stops beyond the initial basis for the stop in the absence of fairly restrictive situations. One should understand the rules in order for their rights not to be broken. Lots of people do not even understand or use these standard rights, and can be taken advantage of as a result. Besides the right to remain peaceful, you are not needed to offer the officer any grant search your vehicle. A good rule of thumb in terms of talking to officers is that as soon as they give you back your license, insurance and registration the matter is over.



Traffic Stops Defense Lawyer in Nebraska

As an attorney who has handled prohibited traffic stops and looks for over 15 years, Dan Stockmann completely understands exactly what errors might be made in regard to a search, seizure or arrest in a drug case. His unique knowledge and experience as a criminal defense lawyer permits him to be more than reliable in these kinds of cases. When he investigate these types of drug criminal offenses, Dan Stockmann always initially wants to identify whether his customer's 4th modification rights were broken and if they were pushed into an unreasonable search.

