Traffic Stops on I-80 in Nebraska Defense | 402-807-2900

Traffic stops on I-80 in Nebraska are happening much more. Since the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana by Nebraska's neighboring states, an unusually high number of out-of-state drivers have gone through traffic stops on I-80. The whole time the interstates are drug checkpoints and drug traffic stops; however, they are most common in Cheyenne, Lincoln, Lancaster and Douglas County-- the so-called "drug pipeline," as police describe it. Market researchers prove that police are now targeting drivers according to their license plates. The correlation in stops is most apparent in those bearing the Colorado's "green badge of courage." Often, the tactics employed by police in these traffic stops are totally illegal and grounds for dismissal.



Traffic Stops on I-80 in Nebraska Defense

Traffic stops on I-80 in Nebraska can possibly be difficult to defend. Actually, your rights dictate that if you are pulled over in a traffic stop on I-80, the police need probable cause or a warrant to search your vehicle. If the police had no right making the traffic stop or to search your vehicle, a lawyer may have the opportunity to get the evidence suppressed or the charges rejected altogether. The circumstances and methods surrounding the search and seizure may have not even been legal, and if they weren't.