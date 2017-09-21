Transportation Of Controlled Substances In Nebraska Defense attorney | 402-807-2900

Transportation of Illegal drugs in Nebraska Defense Lawyer

It should not be surprising that an experienced lawyer is needed to deal with the complexity and severity of a transportation of controlled substances violation. There are of course other options that would have to be explored and investigated including: drug treatment programs, illegal search and seizure defenses, as well as several other trial techniques that could get you the result that is best for you. With over 15 years in criminal defense, attorney Dan Stockmann can help you devise a strategy and secure the most effective possible result for you.

Nebraska Drug Crimes: Transportation of a Controlled Substance

To "carry" drugs implies to physically move them from one place to another, even if the distance is a short one. Illegal drugs can be carried by foot, bike, cars and truck, airplane, or any other methods. Legislature distinguishes in between the intent to offer or disperse, stating "moving is all that is required." The increased charge of transportation is meant to prevent sales and purchases.

